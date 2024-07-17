Wildfire near Peachland grows to 1.3 hectares, Hwy 97 closed

Peachland and West Kelowna fire crews have responded

Emergency crews are dealing with a grass fire along Highway 97 in Peachland.

1 / 1 Emergency crews are dealing with a grass fire along Highway 97 in Peachland. Advertisement

Update: 1:17 p.m.

The BCWildfire Service says crews are making progress on the north and south flanks of the blaze. Skimmers and a helicopter are alos responding. Air tankers were on site earlier and completed their objectives.

Update: Noon

The wildfire burning off Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is now 1.3 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire has two initial attack crews, two response officers, a helicopter, and a water tender responding to the blaze alongside both the Peachland and Summerland Fire Departments.

A water tender is also on the scene.

The fire is burning rank 1 with some rank 2, meaning a smouldering ground fire, with some visible open flame.

The blaze is located approximately 3 km south of Peachland on the western side of Highway 97.

A vehicle collision occurred right before the fire sparked and BC Wildfire is investigating the incident as human-caused.

Highway 97 remains closed between Peachland and Summerland.

Update 10:44 a.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions south of Peachland between Renfrew and Brent roads as emergency crews deal with a brush fire.

No detour is available. Two initial attack crews, a helicopter, a water tender, and the Peachland and Summerland fire departments are fighting the blaze.

Original

Emergency crews have responded to a brush fire on Highway 97 near Brent Road in Peachland. They were called out around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday (July 17) following reports of a vehicle crash in that area.

Traffic on Highway 97 in that area is being impacted.

BC Wildfire is responding to the blaze that is approximately .75 hectares in size and burning out-of-control. It is located approximately three kilometres south of Peachland on the western side of Highway 97.

The Spring Lake wildfire, approximately 4.5 km west of Peachland that started on July 10, is now held. That fire remains at 2.6 hectares in size and is considered human-caused.