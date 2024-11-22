Buck with mysterious tag in B.C. backyard reveals AI scam targeting seniors

Ear tag labelled 'BC WILDLIFE 06-529' on one side and 'CALL RAP: 877-952-7227' on the other

The closer a Prince Rupert woman looked at the deer in her yard, the stranger things became for her.

“It was the first time I’ve seen anything like that; it was pretty bizarre,” said Joan Dudoward.

Dudoward is a senior residing on 11th Avenue East in Prince Rupert.

A flash of movement caught her eye as she scrubbed her breakfast plates on a typical Wednesday morning. Peeking out the window above her sink, she gasped— a majestic buck with massive antlers stood gracefully in her yard.

“As soon as I noticed the huge buck, I ran and grabbed my camera to photograph it. I’ve been taking photos since I was a teenager...I photograph everything,” she said.

She says he cozied up to lie on the grass and stayed for about half an hour.

“He was wiggling his ears so I zoomed in and noticed a tag clipped on him,” she said. “I thought, why is this dear clipped? I got very concerned.”

Dudoward, driven by her curiosity, noted that one side of the clip was labelled “BC WILDLIFE 06-529,” while the other read “CALL RAP: 877-952-7227.”

It was suspicious because the number displayed is very similar but different from the official number of B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service, which is 1-877-952-7277. Also, the legitimate acronym for their hotline, Report All Poachers and Polluters, is “RAPP,” not “RAP,” as indicated on the tag.

She called the number on the neon green tag to inquire about the buck, but reached a woman who spoke to her very hurriedly, she said.

The woman, who identified herself as Jessica, wanted to send Dudoward a “free medical alert device” that she could wear around her neck.

“We’re very excited to tell you about a special promotion for select callers,” Dudoward recalls the woman saying.

She was then asked questions such as her age to check eligibility. Jessica then explained that as a senior, the device would help her in emergencies, such as falls, by alerting her immediate contacts.

To proceed with delivery, she said she needed some personal information from Dudoward, such as her address.

Then, Dudoward was abruptly transferred to another agent who continued the call. But when she tried to ask her about the buck and why the agency had clipped its number on his ear, they wouldn’t respond but instead continued to promote their products

“That’s just cruelty to animals. They are targeting seniors for sure, and hurting the deer in the process,” said Dudoward.

She wondered how they must have handled the wild animal to dart him. She questioned, “Did they sedate him? What exactly happened there?” She was absolutely shocked.

Dudoward couldn’t comprehend why B.C. Wildlife, a legitimate organization, would have put this company’s number on the buck's ear.

The incident reminded her of this continued pattern of companies attempting to target elderly and vulnerable individuals.

“I also have my mother’s old number, and it gets scam calls all the time,” she said.

“How can they do that? Especially to seniors. They are trying to decide if they should pay the rent or get medication,” said Dudoward in frustration.

She proceeded to contact the legitimate conservation officer’s number, who, like the local RCMP, didn’t pay much heed to her situation, she said.

The next day, Dudoward called the agency’s number on the tag again, and the conversation took a completely different turn. Now, the agent asked if she was 18 and was promoting products aimed at youth. They informed her that she needed to pay $3 through a call paywall to proceed to the next step, during which she would be directed to the free products for which she was eligible.

“The message keeps changing; this is so strange,” said Dudoward.

The Northern View investigated the call and found that it was an intricately designed AI automated voice call. The system guides the caller through different phases by detecting both their spoken responses and the number keys they press. Contrary to Dudoward’s initial belief, it wasn’t a live human speaking to her, but a pre-recorded one.

In fact, similar cases of fraud involving medical alert devices have happened in the U.S. before, prompting the New York State Department of State and the Minnesota Attorney General to issue cautionary alerts for consumers regarding these “robocalls.”

The authorities advised seniors to immediately hang up, not press any keys when prompted, and avoid sharing personal information.

“Fraud is the number one crime against older Canadians. Though people of all ages can be victims of fraud, older people get targeted more than others,” states the Canadian Government on its website.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) says that there have been 40,623 reports of fraud this year up to Oct. 31, resulting in a loss of $503 million.

Vishing is a social engineering technique that uses voice communication technology. It involves fraudulent phone calls to trick the victim into revealing personal data.

The CAFC advises caution during phone calls. They urge people not to hesitate to say no if something feels off and not to feel pressured by urgency or time limits. They also encourage taking enough time to research before sharing personal information.

The Northern View contacted the B.C. Wildlife Federation for a comment regarding the tag on the buck.

“The Conservation Officer Service darted this deer Nov. 5 to remove wires wrapped around its antlers. The tag is legitimate, but unfortunately has the wrong number on it for RAPP. The new versions of the tag have the correct number and COS will stop using these older tags,” said Jesse Zeman, executive director at B.C. Wildlife Federation.

Although the exact cause of this mistake is unclear, anyone who suspects fraud should contact CAFC at 1-888-495-8501 or their local police.