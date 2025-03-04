BUDGET 2025: A look at what British Columbians can expect

Several highlighted budget items

Tuesday's release of B.C.’s 2025 budget carried a heavy theme of holding steady in the face of uncertainty.

Finance Minister Brenda Bailey said this year's forecast and vision for the province focuses on the potential impacts of the U.S. tariffs and maintaining the funding for core services. However, many of the items highlighted in the budget have already been on the books for several years.

Here are the highlights:

Healthcare

Bailey announced $4.2 billion over three years for health, mental health and addictions care. That includes:

• $443 million for the province’s primary-care strategy;

• $870 million for the opening and operation of new facilities, including the under-construction new St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster, Terrace’s Mills Memorial Hospital replacement and Kamloop’s Royal Inland Hospital enhancement. In Terrace, patients already began moving into the replace hospital Ksyen Regional in November 2024.

For capital investments, the budget includes $15.5 billion over three years for new and upgraded acute care, long-term care and cancer care facilities throughout the province. Some of those projects include:

• Acute care tower at University Hospital of Northern B.C.;

• The new Surrey hospital and B.C. Cancer Centre and new facilities at Surrey Memorial Hospital. The new Surrey hospital, which is expected to open in 2029, and the new facilities at Surrey Memorial, which was first announced in March 2024 with an unknown budget.

• Long-term care facilities in Chilliwack and Kelowna;

• Cancer care centres in Nanaimo and Kamloops

K-12 and post-secondary education

The 2025 budget includes $370 million for the kindergarten to Grade 12 education sector aimed at hiring more teachers and supporting the growing number of children with special needs and the funding for special education teachers to go along with it.

The province also also allocated $4.6 billion over three years for building, renovating and seismically upgrading schools. Major projects include:

• $392 million in prefabricated school projects that would equal 6,485 news seats in 16 school districts, which are expected to be completed in 2025 and 2026;

• $203 million for the 1,900-seat Smith Secondary in Langley, which is expected to be completed in 2027. That school, and the funding, were first announced in September 2024.

For First Nations education, the province budgeted $17 million for First Nation reciprocal tuition for students attending First Nations schools.

Budget 2025 also includes $4.7 billion in capital funding for several post-secondary institutions, including:

• $108 million for West Shore Learning Centre campus for Royal Roads in Langford;

• $57 million for the Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism at Okanagan College in Kelowna. When the centre was first announced in March 2023, the provincial government announced it would be providing $44.8 million for the centre;

• $34 million for interim space for new medical school at Simon Fraser University in Surrey. The NDP government first promised the new medical school during the 2020 provincial campaign, and then in July 2024 announced $33.7 million for the interim space in addition to $27 million in operational funding.

Transportation and transit

Keeping in line with the province’s “Buy B.C.” push, the budget allocates $142 million over three years to maintain highways and bridges and critical transit services to keep people connected, strengthen supply chains and ensure B.C. products get to market efficiently. That funding includes:

• $95 million in additional funding for critical highway and bridge maintenance

• $47 million toward B.C. Transit and HandyDART in 130 communities outside of the Lower Mainland

The province has also budgeted $15.9 billion over three years for capital projects, which include:

• $6 billion for the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain

• $5 billion for two phases of Highway 1 corridor improvements in the Fraser Valley

• $4.2 billion for an eight-laned immersed tube tunnel replacement for the George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99 in Richmond

• $1.2 billion to upgrade sections of Highway 1 between Kamloops and Golden

• $538 million for two projects to restore access to critical road infrastructure in the Cariboo, following the 2024 landslides

Housing

The province introduced the BC Builds program in 2024, with $198 million in funding. The 2025 budget includes an additional $318 million for the program.

For low-income seniors and families, Bailey announced an increase to monthly supports that could nearly double the number of lower-income working families eligible for help through B.C.’s rental assistance program. The income eligibility threshold will be raised to $60,000 from $40,000, making nearly 6,000 families will be eligible, up from 3,200. The average monthly supplement will increase to $700 from $400.

Safety and policing

Bailey said the budget includes $235 million in new investments to keep communities safe through justice and public safety programs. That includes:

• $24 million to improve timely access to justice, including increased capacity at B.C. Supreme Court and enhanced security at Vancouver Provincial Court

• $15 million over three years to support assistance for victims, immediate family members and witnesses

$24 million for B.C. Coroners Service, electronic supervision under B.C. Corrections and increased fire inspections

The budget also includes $67 million over three years toward community safety programs, including:

• A new community safety and targeted enforcement program pilot that will target robbery, shoplifting and other property crimes

• Continued investment in the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative and the Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement Program

There is also funding for the Justice Institute of B.C. to expand the police academy training capacity to 288 officers per year from 192. As well as $104 million over three years toward policing programs, such as First Nations and Inuit policing programs, negotiated wage increases for provincial RCMP detachments and support for the federal body-worn camera initiative that rolled out in late 2024.