VIDEO: Crews battle major structure fire on Goldstream Avenue

Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire on Goldstream Avenue.

The Evo building, at 844 Goldstream Ave., was engulfed in flames when crews arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m.

A witness who was at the scene when the fire started said her and a colleague heard a scraping noise and then suddenly flames erupted from the apartment building. She said she believes the cause to be a combusted barbecue.

West Shore RCMP say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Natasha McCarthy, a Langford resident, was riding on the bus when the fire started. She said the bus driver told them that they weren’t going anywhere, so she got off and walked toward the scene.

McCarthy said seeing the towering flames was terrifying.

“This is somebody’s house,” she said. “I mean in 2020, what else can go wrong? I just really hope everybody is okay.”

The fire is now mostly out, although smoke continues to billow from the mixed-use building.

No injuries have been reported and West Shore RCMP are treating the fire as not suspicious at this time.

Michele Pierce lives in the building, two doors down from the apartment that was on fire. Recalling the moment she realized there was a fire Pierce said, “I was just running for the exit door. I wasn’t even really thinking. It’s like you’re there but you’re not.”

Fire departments from Langford, Colwood and View Royal remain on scene.

The West Shore RCMP is asking people to avoid the area. Surrounding streets, including Jacklin and Peatt roads, will be temporarily closed while emergency crews are on scene.

Affected residents are being directed to the Legion, located at 761 Station Ave.

More to come.

 

