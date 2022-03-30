The memorial at the Centennial Flame for children who died at Indian Residential Schools, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Ottawa is eyeing a five-year timeline to build a national monument to honour survivors of its residential schools system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The memorial at the Centennial Flame for children who died at Indian Residential Schools, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Ottawa is eyeing a five-year timeline to build a national monument to honour survivors of its residential schools system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Building national monument honouring residential school students to take five years

Ottawa is eyeing a five-year timeline to build a national monument to honour children who suffered its residential schools system.

Construction of a memorial in the national capital was listed as one of the calls to action in the final report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

It collected testimony from thousands of Indigenous people forced to attend church-run, government-funded institutions as children.

They were separated from their families, stripped of their culture and suffered various forms of abuse.

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, which holds residential school-related records, recently issued a call to survivors and their children, saying the federal Canadian Heritage Department seeks applicants to be part of a steering committee to guide creation of a monument.

The posting says the initial planning through to completion would be a five-year process.

Canadian Heritage did not respond to a request for comment on the timeline, saying only that once a steering committee is nominated, an official announcement would be made.

The call for Ottawa to build a national monument honouring residential school attendees was included in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s final report in December 2015.

A day-and-a-half workshop regarding the project was held in 2019 with survivors and others from the commission.

It wasn’t until last August that the federal government dedicated funding to the memorial. It pledged $20 million after First Nations in Saskatchewan and British Columbia discovered unmarked graves at the former sites of residential schools, which touched off a countrywide reckoning about how Canada treats Indigenous children.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Williams Lake First Nation

RELATED: First Nations need long-term funding for residential school investigations: chief

Federal PoliticsIndigenousresidential schools

Previous story
Next round of feedback sought on North Saanich tree protection bylaw
Next story
‘Gift from God’: Fernie-born arm-wrestling pro makes comeback after life-altering injury

Just Posted

John Dickinson, 30, is remembered as a loving, outgoing and adventurous man. He was stabbed outside a bar on Yates Street in the early hours of March 1 and died in hospital. (Courtesy Matt Roulston)
‘I want justice for Johnny’: Loved ones remember Victoria’s first homicide victim of 2022

Tini Hayden (left) and Berte Fraser, residents at Berwick Royal Oak, graciously accept flowers for their efforts in raising money for Ukraine. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Saanich retirement community raises almost $25,000 for Ukraine relief

Despite the province investing a record $2 billion in school capital projects over the next three years, the need for new and upgraded facilities in Sooke continues to rise.
Sooke School District still struggling to keep up with population growth

A rendering of a 137-unit rental building proposed for the corner of Menzies and Niagara streets in James Bay. (Photo courtesy of Primex Investments/Continuum Architecture)
Victoria council delays decision on 137-unit James Bay redevelopment