Building under construction collapses onto Langley car dealership

Wall tumbled during Saturday-morning windstorm that struck South Coast

A cinderblock wall of a condo under construction in downtown Langley City collapsed onto a nearby car dealership early Saturday morning.

The wall collapsed sometime around 1:30 a.m. according to accounts on social media from people who heard the crash. It came in the middle of a wind storm that hit the Lower Mainland, knocking out power to thousands of people and tearing down tree branches.

The site was for a six-storey mixed-use condo building being built by Whitetail Homes. When it collapsed it fell onto the property of the King of Cars dealership, crushing at least one pickup truck.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to Whitetail Homes, King of Cars, and WorkSafeBC about the incident.

A wall collapse at a six-storey building under construction on Fraser Highway near 200th Street dumped bricks on a neighbouring car sales lot in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson./Langley Advance Times)