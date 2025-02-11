Bull Mountain owner seeking cash to re-open old Okanagan ski hill

Don Journeay wants to turn the mountain into an all-seasons resort

Don Journeay, owner of Bull Mountain Adventure Park, is looking to bring life back to Crystal Mountain.

The West Kelowna ski hill was abandoned in March 2014 after a lift malfunctioned and injured four people.

Journeay re-opened the mountain under a new name in 2019 in hopes of returning the hill to its former glory.

The COVID-19 pandemic put plans on hold, and the park has opened at limited capacity over the years.

According to a new website, CrystalResort.ca, Journeay has signed a Master Development Agreement with the province, giving the developer exclusive rights to more than 7,000 acres.

The master plan is to include single-family lots, condominiums, hotels, and townhomes at an all-season resort. The walkable resort is expected to open the existing ski area with new lifts and facilities. Warm weather activities will include bike trails, ziplines, and more.

The website claims the plan has been approved by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Journeay has created a GoFundMe to take his dream to reality.

Asking for $10 million, Journeay plans to spend the year raising money for the project. Once enough money has been collected, the plans are to demolish the existing day lodge and build a new one, along with improving the lifts and installing new ones, purchasing machines like snow cats, and buying other needed amenities.

In year two, Journeay is looking to complete construction on a world-class sound stage and continue building airsoft fields and courses.

The mountain originally opened in 1967 under the name Last Mountain Ski Resort by Pat and Allan McLeod. The resort was sold to John Barlee and Frank Jobes in 1974 before changing hands again in 1992 when the Tschanz family renamed it Crystal Mountain Resort.