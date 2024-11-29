Bulldog breeder on Vancouver Island convicted of animal cruelty

Woman refused veterinary care for dog that had been having seizures for days

A Vancouver Island woman who refused care for her dog and took it home against the wishes of a veterinarian has been convicted of animal cruelty.

Simona Pringle, a French bulldog breeder in Nanaimo, was fined $1,000 and barred from owning more than three animals for the next year, according to a decision Tuesday, Nov. 26. She also must perform 40 hours of community service, according to a B.C. SPCA press release.

The woman entered a vet clinic in January 2023 with "an emaciated, dehydrated, and hypothermic" French bulldog named Java that was actively having seizures, the press release noted. She told staff the dog had been suffering numerous seizures over a five-day span and had not been consuming food or liquids. While the vet determined the dog was in critical distress, the owner declined care or euthanasia and instead took the dog home.

A B.C. SPCA animal protection officer became involved and the dog was brought to a vet and put down. A subsequent investigation found the woman violated the B.C. Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by permitting the dog to be in distress, the press release stated. Owners have an obligation to care for their animals, the B.C. SPCA stated.

"This is a clear reminder to anyone responsible for an animal that you have a legal and ethical duty to ensure the animal is not in distress and to protect that animal from any circumstances that are likely to cause distress," said Eileen Drever, B.C. SPCA spokesperson, in the press release. "It is also an important reminder for anyone looking to add a puppy to their home to ensure that they are dealing with responsible breeders."

Anyone witnessing animal abuse or an animal in distress is asked to call B.C. SPCA's animal helpline at 1-855-622-7722.