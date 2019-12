Traffick backed up at Helmcken overpass

Traffic is backed up on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Helmcken overpass. (DriveBC)

Bumper-to-bumper traffic is affecting motorists heading into Victoria on the Trans-Canada Highway.

DriveBC web cam images from just before 11 a.m. Saturday show that both lanes of Highway 1 heading south towards Victoria are backed up near the Helmcken Overpass.

Black Press Media has reached out to West Shore RCMP and Emcon Services Inc. for more information.

More to come.

