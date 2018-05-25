The Cheesecake Burlesque group performs at the Belfry Theatre on May 26 in support of PEERS. (File contributed)

Burlesque performers don’t let theatre fire stop their show

Cheesecake Burlesque Revue raising money for PEERS with Saturday night performance of Hot Pink

Get ready for sparkles, feather boas and a whole lot of laughs; the Cheesecake Burlesque Revue is performing this weekend.

The troupe has performed across the world and is heading to the Belfry Theatre tomorrow night (May 26) to put on its Hot Pink show in support of the PEERS Victoria Resources Society, a sex-worker advocacy group.

“This is the eighth time we’ve done a show for them, we feel like they do really great work for the community,” said Cheesecake performer, Champagne Sparkles. “It’s super fun, and we’ve done a lot of work to put together a very entertaining performance.”

The vaudeville show will entail singing, comedy and a little bit of striptease, though Sparkles said people under 19 are welcome to come if they’re accompanied by an adult.

“We have people bringing in older teens, and a ton of moms bringing in their daughters because we’re a very body-positive show,” Sparkles said. “It can be very empowering because we don’t conform to the mainstream ideas of beauty.”

Cheesecake Burlesque began throwing performances for PEERS because the organization let the troupe use one of their boardrooms as a rehearsal space. Additionally, one of the performers started volunteering at PEERS, and ended up getting a job with them. Sparkles teased that as a part of this weekend’s performance, troupe member Ginger Kittens will have a special performance specifically catered to supporting PEERS, though she didn’t provide other details.

The Hot Pink show will also give viewers a sneak peek at the performance Cheesecake Burlesque will be putting on at the 2018 Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender in Las Vegas.

“It’s like the Olympics of burlesque,” Sparkles said with a laugh.

Cheesecake Burlesque had a scare related to their upcoming performance when the Belfry Theatre experienced a small fire in their dimmer room, but Sparkles heard Wednesday morning that the show is still on.

ALSO READ: Fire at Belfry Theatre closes curtain on recent show

“Belfry will not have 100 per cent of their lighting fixed, but plenty to proceed with creating a gorgeous show!” she said. “We’re so happy and excited!”

A silent auction and photo booth will also be happening at the performance.

The show gets underway at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, by phone 250-385-6815 or online at tickets.belfry.bc.ca/.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident
Next story
Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Just Posted

Victoria heroes rappel 15 storeys for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Over $60,000 raised at city’s first Rope for Hope event

Seven years later, what’s changed since the 2011 Malahat fuel truck crash and closure?

Trans-Canada Highway reopens to traffic Friday morning after roughly 13-hour closure

Ain’t that a beach?

Sidney is building a new sand volleyball court at Tulista Park

Homeless camp leader calls on Saanich to step up on housing

Roaming tent city sets up near Uptown, brings some transplants from Cuthbert Holmes

Victoria man claims he was racially profiled at local health food store

Loss prevention officer employed by third party company refused customer entry to store

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Military college students accused of violating Qur’an with bacon

Alleged acts by four cadets from the Royal Military College in Quebec caught on video

Burlesque performers don’t let theatre fire stop their show

Cheesecake Burlesque Revue raising money for PEERS with Saturday night performance of Hot Pink

Canucks sign top prospect Elias Pettersson to entry-level deal

Slick centre drafted No. 5 overall in 2017 NHL draft

Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps to 1,600 hectares overnight

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 1,600 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

Highway 1 northbound traffic shifts to new lanes at McKenzie Avenue

Beginning this weekend, drivers are advised that the northbound lanes on Highway… Continue reading

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Most Read