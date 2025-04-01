 Skip to content
Burnaby pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a truck

Burnaby RCMP seeking dashcam footage in relation to the incident
James Timmins
A 64-year-old woman went to hospital in critical condition Sunday after being hit by a five-ton truck while walking in Burnaby.

According to a media release from Burnaby RCMP, the truck was heading west on Hastings Street between 5:30 and 6 p.m. on March 30, when it turned south onto Rosser Avenue and struck the woman, who sustained serious injuries.

Police said the driver remained on scene to speak with the RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team, which is still determining the cause.

“Please contact our investigators if you witnessed this collision or if you have dashcam or surveillance video in the area,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj.

Police encourage anyone with information to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote the file number 2025-10513.

 

