Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

Same person, another fake paper licence plate.

RCMP in Burnaby say that an officer pulled over a motorcycle driver in the Brentwood area last week when the Mountie noticed the licence plate was made out of paper.

The motorcycle was seized along with the plate.

According to police, this wasn’t the first time the driver used a print-out instead of the real thing. In August, the same driver was nabbed by police and fined $983 – making it possibly the most expensive “paper plate” of all time.

In the most recent incident, police said in a tweet that the investigation is ongoing and possible charges are pending.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

DrivingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria endorses growing food in city greenhouses, distributing to residents annually
Next story
B.C. VOTES 2020: We’ll build Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

Just Posted

Mobile Irish pub brings good times to Victoria during pandemic world

Be your own bartender with travelling Irish pub

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Police search for man suspected of brandishing machete, assault in Victoria park

Chadwick Wsiaki, 35, wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Victoria endorses growing food in city greenhouses, distributing to residents annually

‘This program should be annual, pandemic or not’

Very Good Butchers team up with Pamela Anderson Foundation to support plant-based eating

Anderson calls the partnership ‘romantic activism’ that combines ‘sexy and compassionate’ businesses

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

COVID-19 case confirmed at Vancouver Island high school

The dates of potential exposure in the school occurred on Sept 14, 15, 17, 18 and 22

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Sonia Furstenau says mental health key to recovery from pandemic

Most Read