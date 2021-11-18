Evening and overnight closures for repairs on the Malahat were to run until Nov. 22, but that order changed as of Thursday (Nov. 18). (Courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Evening and overnight closures for repairs on the Malahat were to run until Nov. 22, but that order changed as of Thursday (Nov. 18). (Courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Bus brings healthcare workers down Malahat to relieve night shift

Escorted by commercial vehicle enforcement, workers relieved fellow hospital staffers

Healthcare workers were escorted down the Malahat on Wednesday night so workers could switch shifts at hospitals in the area.

A busload of workers was escorted by Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers last night through the repair site on the mountain pass.

Evening (after 6 p.m.) and overnight closures of the Malahat went into effect Nov. 16 to allow crews to do the repair work, but that order changed Thursday morning when Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced it would be allowing single-lane alternating traffic 24 hours a day.

“Thank you to everybody for rolling with the punches these last few days as we make repairs,” BC Transporation wrote in their tweet.

More to come.

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
