Bus crash near Duncan causes minor injuries

handyDART bus sustained serious damage

A crash between a handyDART bus and a pickup truck on Tzouhalem Road at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11 left some bus passengers with what appeared to be minor injuries.

A statement from BC Transit said the bus suffered serious damage in the incident, and there was lost bus service as a result.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident,” the statement said.

“BC Transit thanks emergency services for their fast response. Safety is our top priority at BC Transit. We will assist the RCMP in their investigation into the incident and we will also be conducting an internal investigation.”