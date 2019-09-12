A bus reportedly crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday night near the Leigh Road overpass. (Facebook/Ashley Marie Penney)

Bus crash on Trans-Canada Highway slows traffic

Reports show a bus crashed through a highway median

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Leigh Road overpass caused traffic to back up in Langford Thursday night.

The incident involved a BC Transit bus, which crashed through a highway median. Witness Mike Tanti was second in line when officials stopped traffic around 6:45 p.m. He told Black Press Media the bus appeared to be empty.

READ ALSO: RCMP confirm life threatening injuries in Trans-Canada Highway crash

“There was a black car right in front of the bus,” Tanti said over Facebook. “[I’m] sure he got a fright seeing that come out in front of him.

“The roads were fine,” he added. “Not a lot of standing water.”

Medix BC posted to Facebook asking the public to “avoid the area at all costs” while emergency crews secured the scene.

According to DriveBC, the crash impacted traffic in both directions.

DriveBC also had a weather condition alert for the Malahat, noting heavy rain and water pooling between Highway 14 and Whittaker Road.

READ ALSO: Work starts in September on Highway 1 upgrades at Leigh Road

West Shore RCMP have not yet returned requests for comment.

Any injuries are unknown at this time.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. government plans to ban flavours used in e-cigarettes

Just Posted

Clean Up the Shores returns to Victoria’s Inner Harbour

VicPD, GVHA, businesses, volunteers clean garbage from Victoria shoreline

Bus crash on Trans-Canada Highway slows traffic

Reports show a bus crashed through a highway median

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Victoria considers limiting where horse-drawn carriages can go

Council put forward several queries to the BCSPCA for consideration

Victoria organization supports Indigenous tourism

Sponsorship covers 2019, 2020 and 2121

VIDEO: B.C. farm rents out goats to mow lawns

‘These guys get in places that machines can’t’: farm proprietor Sonya Steiner

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Sept. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you agree with recent survey results and support a permanent shift to Daylight Saving Time?

There are many things British Columbians are vocal about in the political… Continue reading

New players add depth, raise expectations for Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks centre Bo Horvat is looking forward to a little consistency

Another $5 jump in airport fee to fly out of B.C. at YVR

Airlines will start charging the new rate on Dec. 12 for travel Jan. 1, 2020 onward

30-foot boat, gear and ‘significant’ amount of fish seized in Gold River after DFO/RCMP investigation

‘Blatant violations and disrespect for conservation efforts’

Cow was struck and killed by lightning, Quesnel farmer says

The cow was killed Aug. 23 during a “horrific hailstorm” south of Quesnel

127 workers out of job after Kelowna Tolko mill shuts down ‘indeterminately’

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

Most Read