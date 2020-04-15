A BC Transit bus heads south along Douglas Street near Finlayson Street mid-morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bus lane corridor along Trans-Canada Highway sees latest section completed

Southbound Douglas Street bus lane expected to save passengers 10 minutes during peak travel times

A dedicated bus lane is now open in both directions on Douglas Street between Fisgard Street in Victoria and the Highway 1 – Burnside Road overpass in Saanich.

The completion of the new southbound bus lane adds to the transit corridor along the Trans-Canada Highway and is designed to encourage more people to use transit, helping reduce traffic congestion and greenhouse gas emissions, according to the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Ministry of Transportation contracts workers to plant invasive ivy

The new section is approximately 2.3 kilometres and adds to the entire corridor, which is approximately 4.4 kilometres long. The ministry noted the northbound bus lane saves passengers approximately 10 minutes during peak travel times and it is anticipated southbound passengers will see similar results.

The $16-million southbound Douglas Street bus lane project is funded by the federal and provincial governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan.

Victoria

