Nanaimo RCMP say the area near the bus loop at Woodgrove Centre has been closed off after a suspicious package was found. (GREG SAKAKI/News Bulletin)

Bus loop at central Vancouver Island mall closed off due to suspicious package

Bomb squad expected at Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo, B.C. at 6 p.m. says RCMP

Police have closed off part of a mall on central Vancouver Island on the Saturday before Christmas after a suspicious package was found this afternoon.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said an area around the bus loop at the west side at Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo, B.C. and the area is expected to be closed off until 6 p.m., as police await for a bomb squad to arrive.

The call came in at approximately 3 p.m., according to O’Brien.

“Out of an abundance of caution, that particular area, the adjacent area to the bus loop, has been cordoned off to foot and vehicle traffic,” said O’Brien. “Our RCMP explosive disposal unit is attending and expected to be on scene by about 6 p.m. and the interior of the mall has not been impacted in any way.”

The entrance by the Tim Hortons at the mall is also closed off because it is adjacent to the bus loop, said O’Brien.

More to come.

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langford calls on moving companies, volunteers to help displaced Danbrook One tenants
Next story
Class action authorized against alleged nationwide cartel that fixed bread prices

Just Posted

Husband of Const. Sarah Beckett says ICBC apology not enough

‘How do you have a duty of care to your killer?’ asks widower

More than 100 stuffed stockings pile up for Victoria Women’s Transition House

Annual event had record-breaking year in stockings, toys

Langford calls on moving companies, volunteers to help displaced Danbrook One tenants

Tenants advised to relocate due to structural, safety concerns

Victoria residents launch reusable coffee cup exchange program in downtown area

The Nulla Cup project is available at several downtown businesses

Sidney Scout Group creates Christmas joy for kids in need

1st Tsartlip Scouts, Beavers and Cubs create 50 Christmas gift bags

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

Bus loop at central Vancouver Island mall closed off due to suspicious package

Bomb squad expected at Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo, B.C. at 6 p.m. says RCMP

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

More than 130 cats retrieved from ‘disgusting’ house in Maple Ridge

SPCA branch manager says hoarding cats is often a mental health issue

Amount Canadians donate to charity reaches 20-year low, B.C. study finds

Fraser Institute says B.C. ranks 54th when compared to other American states and provinces

B.C. woman wins legal battle over board game on reality T.V.’s ‘The People’s Court’

Amateur game-maker takes on notorious U.S. company over childhood passion project

OUTLOOK 2020: Andrew Wilkinson on forest industry, taxes and CleanBC

B.C. Liberal leader has party renewal plans for 2020

How youth protests shaped the discussion on climate change

Climate strikes are an example of youth becoming politicized and rejecting adult inaction

Most Read