Bus passes cancelled for 1,300 low-income seniors, people with disabilities due to system error

Bus passes for nearly 1,300 low-income seniors and persons with disability were cancelled earlier this week.
“There was a system error over the weekend that affected a small percentage of BC bus pass holders and the ministry moved quickly to ensure uninterrupted access to transit,” said Shane Simpson, poverty reduction minister, in a statement on Thursday.
B.C. seniors’ advocate Isobel Mackenzie said the ministry contacted all 400 seniors affected by phone on Monday to advise them about the error and that a temporary pass could be picked up from the TransLink office in Vancouver or could be couriered to them.
“[The] only missing piece is if somebody had to pay for their bus ticket on TransLink – is there an ability to get reimbursed?” said Mackenzie. “These are small amounts of money, but when you’re on a limited income, five or six dollars for the daily pass could be a lot.”
TransLink confirmed new passes have been re-issued and are expected to arrive in the mail sometime next week.
Anyone needing to travel in the meantime can pick up a card from the customer service office at the Stadium-Chinatown Skytrain Station or call 604-953-3333.
