Compass Card Vending Machine (TransLink)

Bus passes cancelled for 1,300 low-income seniors, people with disabilities due to system error

The passes have since been re-issued and will arrive sometime next week

Bus passes for nearly 1,300 low-income seniors and persons with disability were cancelled earlier this week.

“There was a system error over the weekend that affected a small percentage of BC bus pass holders and the ministry moved quickly to ensure uninterrupted access to transit,” said Shane Simpson, poverty reduction minister, in a statement on Thursday.

READ MORE: BC Transit ordered to pay blind woman $11K after driver fails to call out stops

B.C. seniors’ advocate Isobel Mackenzie said the ministry contacted all 400 seniors affected by phone on Monday to advise them about the error and that a temporary pass could be picked up from the TransLink office in Vancouver or could be couriered to them.

“[The] only missing piece is if somebody had to pay for their bus ticket on TransLink – is there an ability to get reimbursed?” said Mackenzie. “These are small amounts of money, but when you’re on a limited income, five or six dollars for the daily pass could be a lot.”

TransLink confirmed new passes have been re-issued and are expected to arrive in the mail sometime next week.

Anyone needing to travel in the meantime can pick up a card from the customer service office at the Stadium-Chinatown Skytrain Station or call 604-953-3333.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
