A new bus stop has been added outside of The Butchart Gardens for the general public to use. (BC Transit)

Bus stop back in front of The Butchart Gardens

General public can now use bus stop outside of gardens

The Butchart Gardens bus stop that sparked some controversy is now back, and outside of the gardens for the public to use.

Earlier in December, a bus stop for BC Transit routes 75 and 81 was erected near The Butchart Gardens.

In August, the popular tourist destination barred access to its on-property bus stop to the general public, unless they were willing to pay the attraction’s $33 entry fee. The bus stop, located just inside The Butchart Gardens parking lot, was the nearest one to Gowlland Tod Provincial Park – a popular spot for boaters to moor at the nearby Tod Inlet.

Boaters rely on the BC Transit service to get supplies from local stores and amenities and were upset to find they couldn’t access the stop inside the gardens unless they paid the entry fee this summer. They walked for about one kilometre uphill and exposed to traffic, to get to the next bus stop.

READ ALSO: Just want to catch the bus from Butchart Gardens? You still have to pay full entry price

Matt Wallis, from Anacortes, Wash., was one of the boaters taken aback by the new policy this summer and said he hoped a stop would be added outside of the gardens.

Wallis’ wish was fulfilled as of Dec. 11, according to BC Transit.

Jonathan Dyck, communications manager for BC Transit said the stop is now operational with buses making regular stops there.

“We’re happy we were able to work in partnership and find a solution and that we’re now servicing customers at that stop closer to Tod Inlet,” Dyck said.

The bus stop is now located on Benvenuto Avenue, across from The Butchart Gardens.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cyclists can’t get a DUI, but can be charged or fined for other offenses
Next story
UPDATED: BC Ferries sailings still filling up Saturday after Christmas

Just Posted

Bus stop back in front of The Butchart Gardens

General public can now use bus stop outside of gardens

Cyclists can’t get a DUI, but can be charged or fined for other offenses

Considering the risks, ‘riding while impaired doesn’t make any sense,’ say Saanich police

Booming tech sector in Greater Victoria could be threatened by lack of physical space, executive talent

Tech sector’s economic impact on the region is expected to exceed $10 billion by 2030

The top Saanich Peninsula stories of 2019

These stories caught readers’ attention online at peninsulanewsreview.com

Another big year for Oak Bay Business Improvement Association

Massive Light Up led successful calendar of events

Black Press Media’s best photos of 2019

See the story behind our most impactful images of the year

The top stories and trends that defined the past decade in Canada

Opioids, gender identity and real estate all big talkers since 2010

Canada crushed 6-0 by Russia, loses star Lafrenière to injury at world juniors

Canadians look to regroup Monday against Germany

Border agents on the lookout for parental abductions during holiday season

‘Good year or bad year, in Quebec we’re talking about 100 or so cases,’ said Pina Arcamone

B.C. man scores touchdowns in the fashion world

Former footballer Tyson Gibson chases down a stylish career

Lee Mendelson, producer of ‘Charlie Brown Christmas,’ dies on Christmas day

Mendelson wrote the lyrics to the show’s signature song, ‘Christmas Time Is Here’

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

17 puppies surrendered to the BC SPCA from Interior B.C. property

17 puppies and two adult dogs were surrendered after they were found living outside in the cold

UPDATE: Little potash spilled after derailment in B.C. lake: government spokesman

No one was injured, there were no fires and no railcars carrying dangerous goods were involved

Most Read