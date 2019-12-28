Bus stop back in front of The Butchart Gardens

General public can now use bus stop outside of gardens

A new bus stop has been added outside of The Butchart Gardens for the general public to use. (BC Transit)

The Butchart Gardens bus stop that sparked some controversy is now back, and outside of the gardens for the public to use.

Earlier in December, a bus stop for BC Transit routes 75 and 81 was erected near The Butchart Gardens.

In August, the popular tourist destination barred access to its on-property bus stop to the general public, unless they were willing to pay the attraction’s $33 entry fee. The bus stop, located just inside The Butchart Gardens parking lot, was the nearest one to Gowlland Tod Provincial Park – a popular spot for boaters to moor at the nearby Tod Inlet.

Boaters rely on the BC Transit service to get supplies from local stores and amenities and were upset to find they couldn’t access the stop inside the gardens unless they paid the entry fee this summer. They walked for about one kilometre uphill and exposed to traffic, to get to the next bus stop.

Matt Wallis, from Anacortes, Wash., was one of the boaters taken aback by the new policy this summer and said he hoped a stop would be added outside of the gardens.

Wallis’ wish was fulfilled as of Dec. 11, according to BC Transit.

Jonathan Dyck, communications manager for BC Transit said the stop is now operational with buses making regular stops there.

“We’re happy we were able to work in partnership and find a solution and that we’re now servicing customers at that stop closer to Tod Inlet,” Dyck said.

The bus stop is now located on Benvenuto Avenue, across from The Butchart Gardens.

