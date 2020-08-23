Stan Pottie with his new animatronic dinosaur named Lance on his property on Clark Drive West in Lantzville. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Business near Nanaimo now guarded by animatronic dinosaur

Lantzville’s Stan Pottie purchased two dinos in auction this month

A creature from the cretaceous period has been brought to life on Vancouver Island.

Businessman and former Lantzville mayoral candidate Stan Pottie was one of the successful buyers of an animatronic dinosaur at an auction earlier this month, and now proudly displays his amargasaurus at the entrance to his property on Clark Drive West where he owns Country Buds CBD health store and operates an excavating company.

More than 50 life-size dinosaurs were sold in a widely publicized auction Aug. 6 in Langley.

A friend told Pottie about the auction, saying “it’s right up your alley,” and Pottie ended up making the winning bids on both an amargasaurus and a parasaurolophus. The auction’s top prize, a tyrannosaurus rex, sold for about $40,000, and Pottie said he spent about $20,000.

“When you got into the big ones, they were pricey. I think it even surprised the guys that ran the auction. People were bidding fast and they were bidding lots…” he said. “They were going fast and furious and for a lot of money, but we managed to luck out and get in on some of it.”

The day after the auction, Pottie went to Langley to retrieve his amargasaurus. He said the warehouse filled with the dinosaurs felt full of life and was “a kid’s dream.”

He’s now gotten the first dinosaur back on his property and bolted down. The amargasaurus, named Lance, weighs in at about 850 pounds and is nine feet tall and 31 feet long. It comes with a remote control, so Pottie has surprised people by peeking out his office window and turning the dino on when they get close.

He said it’s been “an absolute joy” to see children excited to see the dinosaur.

“You look out the window of the office and you see kids here all the time and we’re giving them free freezies and stuff and they come here and they’re playing with the dinosaur,” he said. “A lot of them know all about what it is and what period it [lived] in.”

Pottie said he intends to retrieve his other dinosaur this week, and said he also has leads on possibly buying velociraptors from a private seller in Richmond.

RELATED: T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

RELATED: Crofton man’s quest for dinosaurs proves to be a costly venture

READ ALSO: Man who was taken to court by District of Lantzville has rezoning application rejected


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lantzville

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Foreign minister to tour Beirut aid efforts on first overseas trip since COVID
Next story
Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Just Posted

Saanich police divers clear trash from Shawnigan Lake quarry

Quarry closed to public, owners allows police team to train

Canadian author Margaret Atwood to be keynote speaker at UBCM Conference

Atwood to speak on climate change, COVID and community

Canadian wilderness inspires Saanich man’s first EP

Nelson Forest writes songs after time in Canadian Conservation Corps

Teacher and other unions in Greater Victoria want expanded mask mandate

Demand mirrors existing requirements in other provinces

Local MP Elizabeth May does not think election is imminent

May predicts New Democrats will prop up Liberals

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

Island Health posts alert of possible COVID-19 exposure at Courtenay restaurant

Island Health has posted an advisory of possible exposure to COVID-19 at… Continue reading

Business near Nanaimo now guarded by animatronic dinosaur

Lantzville’s Stan Pottie purchased two dinos in auction this month

More than 300 homes under evacuation alert due to wildfire in B.C.’s Slocan Valley

Alert is due to the Talbot Creek wildfire

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

Crews battle fire alongside Coquihalla Highway

The fire closed the highway’s northbound lanes near Merritt.

DFO defends ‘ghost gear’ clean-up grants around Vancouver Island

Association of Denman Island Marine Stewards want more enforcement in region

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 23 to 29

Dog Appreciation Day, Women’s Equality Day and Bow Tie Day all coming up this week

Canucks win 6-2, knock defending champion St. Louis Blues out of NHL playoffs

Vancouver to meet Las Vegas in next round

Most Read