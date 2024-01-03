Business temporarily closed as RCMP investigate assault in south Nanaimo

Patient sustains serious but non life-threatening injuries at at DBL Disposal Services

A business in south Nanaimo was closed Tuesday morning while Nanaimo RCMP’s serious crime unit carried out search warrants on the premises following an alleged early morning aggravated assault.

According to an RCMP press release, Nanaimo RCMP officers were dispatched shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1, to check the well-being of a male patient in medical distress near the 300 block of Tenth Street.

Officers found that the patient had been been allegedly assaulted and was suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. B.C. Ambulance Service paramedics were called and transported the victim to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for medical treatment.

The serious crime unit members have taken charge of the investigation and are still on scene at DBL Disposal Services, the press release stated.

A single suspect has been taken into custody and the Nanaimo RCMP believes there is no risk to the public as no other persons of interest are being sought at this time.

“The public should be aware that they will likely see an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues,” said Const. Mike Thompson, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

