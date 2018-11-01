Bustling time for Butchart Gardens as winter nears

Gardeners on staff at Butchart Gardens plant more than 300,000 bulbs from Holland to prepare for the spring bloom. More than 50 gardeners will be busy keeping the grounds thriving year round. (Butchart Gardens/Twitter)

The sun may be starting to set as rain clouds hover over the Peninsula, but staff at Butchart Gardens are busier than ever heading into the winter season.

On Tuesday, staff planted 300,000 tulips, daffodils and hyacinth from Holland in freshly tilled beds to prepare for the spring bloom. More than 50 gardeners work to keep the 55 acres of gardens thriving year-round, planting 900 different varieties with 26 greenhouses on the grounds.

RELATED: Butchart Gardens bans use of selfie sticks

RELATED: Butchart Gardens is hiring now and paying more

The Japanese maple trees are currently in bloom, dominating the fall foliage, bursting bold shades of red across the Japanese Garden where the collection has stood for more than 100 years.

The Gardens will remain open year-round, but greenhouse tours for the month of November are completely booked and the annual Magic of Christmas Dinner and Dance is now sold out, with a wait list.

“When the days get shorter and the nights cooler, chlorophyll breaks down in the leaves, green colour disappears to allow the natural colors to become visible. This is why the yellow, orange and red colours begin to appear.” – Christopher Locker, Plant ID #ExploreVictoria pic.twitter.com/WdtA6oKOzR — The Butchart Gardens (@butchartgardens) October 24, 2018

Still, the 5,000 square foot outdoor ice rink and holiday lights will illuminate the Gardens from Dec. 1 until Jan. 6 with traditional carollers, a festive brass band and the Twelve Days of Christmas display.

For more on Butchart Gardens visit them online here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter