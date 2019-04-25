It was a busy morning for passengers on Thursday morning. The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay ferry scheduled for 9 a.m. is 100 per cent full and the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry scheduled for 9 a.m. is sitting at 88 per cent full. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Busy day for passengers on BC Ferries

First two sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay full Thursday morning

It’s a busy Thursday morning for ferry travellers.

Both the 7 and 9 a.m. Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay sailings are 100 per cent full and the ferry scheduled for 11 a.m. is sitting at 78 per cent full, as of 7 a.m.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Cougar saunters through Metchosin yard

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen’s first sailing was full and the 9 a.m. ferry is sitting at 88 per cent full with the 11 a.m. at 58 per cent full, as of 7 a.m.

The Duke Point to Tsawwassen ferry scheduled for 7:45 a.m. is 53 per cent full and the 10:15 ferry is 33 per cent full.

READ ALSO: James Bay street corner could house public berry patch

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s ferry for 8:25 is 27 per cent full.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service
Next story
WATCH: Cougar saunters through Metchosin yard

Just Posted

James Bay street corner could house public berry patch

The James Bay Neighborhood Association is hoping to offer berries locals

High of 16 C for Thursday

Plus your weekend forecast

New commemorative loonie marking progress for LGBTQ2+ rights draws mixed response

Critics say coin’s date of 1969 ‘equality’ is misleading

PHOTOS: Slugfest at the 2019 Super Channel Championships

Pictures from day two of Boxing BC bouts this week

Time for round two of the Dunnet theatre seat sale

Fundraising committee looks to sell remaining seats Dave Dunnet Community Theatre at Oak Bay High

WATCH: Cougar saunters through Metchosin yard

Spring cougar sighting caught on camera

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Island Cup set for East Sooke on May 3-5

Off-road racing event expected to attract over 50 racers

Most Read