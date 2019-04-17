It’s a busy morning for passengers before the start of the Easter long weekend. The Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay ferry scheduled for 9 a.m. is already 100 per cent full and the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry scheduled for 9 a.m. is sitting at 93 per cent full. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Busy day for travellers on BC Ferries

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route sees first two sailings sell out

It’s a busy morning for ferry travellers looking to get to or from the Island before Easter weekend.

The first sailing of the morning from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay was full, and as of 7:30 a.m., the 9 a.m. was already full with the 11 a.m. sailing sitting at 52 per cent full. The next ferry scheduled is at 1 p.m. and it’s almost 50 per cent full as well.

READ ALSO: First cruise ship of the season docks in Victoria

The 9 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen is sitting at 93 per cent full, the 11 a.m. is at 51 per cent full and the noon sailing is at 20 per cent capacity.

For current conditions visit bcferries.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Report recommends ‘happy hour’ rates for Saanich recreation
Next story
Gruesome details emerge on first day of trial for Oak Bay father charged in daughters’ deaths

Just Posted

Victoria wheelchair athlete nabs bronze in her final junior national championship

Final score was 69-70 in a tight game over the weekend

Showers with mix of sun and cloud for Wednesday

Plus your weekend forecast

West Shore youth commended by RCMP

Police praise fundraising, volunteer work

Report recommends ‘happy hour’ rates for Saanich recreation

Analysis assessing local recreation facilities also warns of demographic squeeze

Gruesome details emerge on first day of trial for Oak Bay father charged in daughters’ deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students

Man arrested after Kootenay cop in cruiser mistaken for drug dealer

Drunken mistake leads to drug bust in West Trail

Most Read