Busy day for travellers on BC Ferries

It’s a busy morning for ferry travellers looking to get to or from the Island before Easter weekend.

The first sailing of the morning from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay was full, and as of 7:30 a.m., the 9 a.m. was already full with the 11 a.m. sailing sitting at 52 per cent full. The next ferry scheduled is at 1 p.m. and it’s almost 50 per cent full as well.

READ ALSO: First cruise ship of the season docks in Victoria

The 9 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen is sitting at 93 per cent full, the 11 a.m. is at 51 per cent full and the noon sailing is at 20 per cent capacity.

For current conditions visit bcferries.com.