Busy Sooke-area road eyed for community’s second roundabout

The intersection at Church and Throup roads will soon be home to Sooke’s second roundabout.

Church Road is becoming a main thoroughfare on and off Highway 14, and significant housing development is planned for the area.

Sooke district council on Monday chose McElhanney Ltd. to do the final design on the roundabout, as wells as intersection improvements at Church Road and Highway 14.

The contract is worth $92,000.

The roundabout will “greatly improve” safety for pedestrians and motorists, a district staff report stated, while intersection improvements include reconfiguring the road cross-section to have a bike lane and a turn lane to address long queue times during peak hours.

“With the concept design nearing completion, and both projects currently in the draft budget for construction in 2021, staff would like to keep the momentum going and push both designs to the tender-ready stage,” said Jeff Carter, the district’s director of operations.

“Given the complementary nature of both projects, it is preferable to use the same consultant to complete both designs in unison.”

Construction is expected to begin next summer and take up to six months to complete.

