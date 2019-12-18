A butane torch has been determined as the cause for the fire that sent four post-secondary students out of their home in the 100-block of Atkins Road in View Royal on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Photo courtesy of View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst)

Butane torch caused View Royal fire that displaced four students

Home has ‘gutted’ laundry room, burnt kitchen and smoke damage throughout

View Royal Fire Rescue says a butane torch cause of a house fire that sent four residents out of their home on Saturday, Dec. 7.

According to Assistant Chief Rob Marshall, the torch was used to light cigarettes. The fire is being treated as accidental, not intentional.

“The residents will be out of the house for a while, as we’ve determined that there are asbestos issues in the home too,” Marshall said.

Fire crews were called to the 100-block of Atkins Road around 10:30 a.m on Dec. 7. after receiving reports of a house on fire.

The fire was “pretty substantial” according to View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst, but was quickly knocked down after crews arrived.

READ MORE: House fire in View Royal sends one to hospital Saturday morning

ALSO READ: Four Mile Pub plans to re-open by January 2020

Officials were able to narrow the origin of the fire to the now “gutted” laundry room. In addition, parts of the kitchen are burnt, the electrical system is compromised and the rest of the house has smoke damage.

One person was taken to hospital with burns and is currently recovering.

Marshall confirmed the occupants are post-secondary students, so they are home with their families over the holidays. But the damage done to the house leaves the chance of moving back in at the beginning of the new year in question.

–with files from Devon Bidal

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Butane torch caused View Royal fire that displaced four students

