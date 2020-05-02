Butchart Gardens closed March 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but reopened May 1 with new physical distancing rules in place. (Black Press Media file photo)

Butchart Gardens reopens with physical distancing, screening protocols in place

Gardens have been closed since March 26

Victorians can once again enjoy the world-renowned flora and fauna of Butchart Gardens but only if they follow a set of strict physical distancing rules.

Butchart Gardens reopened to the public May 1 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after being closed for more than a month.

On its website, the garden says it welcomes the public to “take solace” from the beautiful gardens as long as visitors follow distancing rules.

READ ALSO: Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19: BCRFA

Guests are asked to follow staff instructions, maintain a two-metre distance between different groups, keep children and pets close to their side and stay to the right side of all pathways. Directional arrows and ‘Do Not Enter’ signs will help visitors use the facilities safely.

All guests will also be asked screening questions about COVID-19 symptoms, if they’ve been in contact with someone ill and their recent travel before being admitted.

Washrooms, restaurants, the gift shop and the Rose Carousel will remain closed and benches, drinking fountains and umbrellas will not be available.

Guests are asked not to bring food to the gardens as picnics or seated gatherings are prohibited. The gardens are open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.

READ ALSO: Summer events, parades, large weddings off the table this summer: Henry


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusgarden life

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biden flatly declares sexual assault ‘never, never happened’
Next story
Privacy watchdogs concerned about apps tracking COVID-19 patients

Just Posted

Colwood parking standards ignite concern amongst Royal Bay residents

Council supports revised off-street parking, will explore pay-parking

Butchart Gardens reopens with physical distancing, screening protocols in place

Gardens have been closed since March 26

Smouldering garbage pile at Hartland Landfill doused by Saanich firefighters Friday

Garbage fires routine at landfills as decomposing material can ignite, platoon captain says

Strong winds heading for Greater Victoria, sparking special weather statement

Environment Canada forecasters predict wind gusts will reach 80 kilometres per hour Saturday afternoon

Three arrested for drug trafficking during April traffic stops in Saanich

Both stops yielded supplies of drugs packaged for sale

B.C. records 26 more COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths as Alberta oilsands project causes concern

There have been at least 15 cases in B.C. linked to the Kearl Lake project in northern Alberta

Concert fundraiser for victims of Nova Scotia massacre organized by B.C. police officer

“Artists for Nova Scotia,” to be streamed on May 8; has goal of raising $50,000

‘More vital now:’ Gay-straight alliances go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

‘We all just want to be in a place where we see ourselves reflected and supported’

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Privacy watchdogs concerned about apps tracking COVID-19 patients

Provinces across the country looking to implement smartphone apps to help track COVID-19.

COVID-19: B.C. halfway to goal of single-site jobs for care home staff

Including mental health facilities, 7,350 were working multiple sites

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

POLL: Do you know anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19?

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the… Continue reading

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Most Read