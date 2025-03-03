Button up with newest initiative to support B.C. wildfire recovery

Fireweed Pin featuring Coast Salish art available for $5 at British Columbia Automobile Association locations, with funds supporting volunteer firefighters

British Columbians wishing to show their solidarity for wildfire resilience can now wear it on their heart with a limited-edition, Coast Salish-art decorated pin.

The British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA) has launched a campaign to promote communities' strength and recovery amid B.C.'s wildfires, emblematized by its new Fireweed Pin that will raise money for relevant causes.

The pin costs $5 and is available at every BCAA location, with all proceeds going toward non-profits supporting wildfire relief and recovery in B.C.

Quw’utsun artist Charlene Johnny designed the pin's art, a blue band wrapped around a flourishing stem of fireweed (Chamerion angustifolium). This violet wildflower, native to all of B.C., is a sign of ecosystem recovery, BCAA notes.

“Our goal with the BCAA Fireweed Pin campaign is to uplift the incredible resilience that people and communities in BC continue to demonstrate,” Shawn Pettipas, BCAA’s corporate purpose director, said in a statement. “The nature of fireweed and its ability to thrive after something as devastating as a wildfire is the perfect symbol to represent our collective strength as a province and to help recovery efforts.”

Causes supported by the sale of these pins include United Way BC's Wildfire Recovery Fund and the Canadian Mental Health Association's Resilient Minds training for volunteer firefighters. BCAA has already invested $750,000 the last three years to collaborate with FireSmart BC in better preparing communities for wildfires, according to the statement.

“We’re here to tackle what matters to British Columbians and there’s no doubt that wildfires are a major challenge,” Pettipas said. “We’re inviting everyone in BC to wear the BCAA Fireweed Pin to celebrate our province’s resilience and continue working together to help BC communities before, during and after wildfires.”

To learn more about BCAA's Fireweed Pin, visit bcaa.com/community/protecting-our-province/fireweed.