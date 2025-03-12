'Buy Canadian' movement taking hold in Nanaimo

Mayor recommends shopping locally and supporting small businesses

Nanaimo's Mayor Leonard Krog has endorsed the 'Buy Canadian' movement as shoppers across the country choose to buy products made in Canada, or alternatives from countries outside the U.S., amid the ongoing trade war.

"It is a real movement, and it is serious and it's being reported on across the country," Krog told the News Bulletin. "It's there and people are doing it. I expected a vigorous response, but the response has been much more vigorous than even I expected and I'm an eternal optimist about this country."

The boycott came during the lead-up to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Tuesday, March 4. The impact of the tariffs is a rise in price of Canadian products on American shelves.

Krog said earlier in the week he went grocery shopping and saw three people in various sections of the store examining labels to ensure the products they picked were Canadian.

"I was trying to find Canadian mustard, a couple were arguing over ketchup. The husband did prove to his spouse that in fact it was made with Canadian tomatoes in Ontario," the mayor said. "It's touching to see this kind of commitment to Canada."

Corry Gervais, Greater Nanaimo Chamber of Commerce CEO, told the Bulletin that as a response to the movement, the local chamber will be linking lists of Canadian-made products available on their website at http://nanaimochamber.bc.ca to help shoppers choose local and Canadian-made goods.

"We're watching social media groups and association groups, business association groups, and we're seeing a lot of people asking questions where they can buy alternatives to American brands," Gervais said. "It's a great opportunity for us to say, 'Here's a Canadian brand, but here's also a local maker that makes something similar.'"

Gervais said it is creating an opportunity for businesses that compete against Americans to have consumers try their product for the first time and "a lot of times it's better."

"It keeps our businesses running and it keeps the money … in our community. That turns into money for sports teams, it turns into money for new business and growth – prosperity all around for each community. I think if we [all] did that, it would make a big difference."

While Krog condemns Trump's actions, he said he's "delighted" to see the shoppers turn to Canadian products, calling that shift a "good news story."

"It will help our economy, it will increase food security for us and it will teach us to be a much more self-reliant nation," he said. "Go Canada, Go!"

For Nanaimo consumers, Krog recommends buying local and supporting small businesses. One example he gave was Echo Valley Farms, a potato and cranberry farm near Qualicum Beach. Products produced at Echo Valley Farms are stocked in local grocery chains.

"My best advice, read the label, pay attention."