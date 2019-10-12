Residents take a look at the plans to expand the open green space from 25% to 40% at a public consultation for the rezoning of a South Langford land parcel. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Bylaw to rezone South Langford parcel for development gets first reading

New development plan increases greenspace

A bylaw to rezone forested land in South Langford into a community development received its first reading at at Langford Council meeting earlier this month.

Ridley Bros. Development Ltd. is looking to develop a community on the parcel bordering 804 Latoria Rd. and 950 Worrall Dr. The development was met with some push back from residents who were concerned about losing green space and the different species that currently live on the land.

Public feedback at a July 8 Planning, Zoning and Affordable Housing committee meeting pushed the developer to revise the development plan to make it more acceptable for the community and a public open house was held on Sept. 30 to show residents the new plan. The open house was attended by 110 participants at Royal Bay Secondary School.

READ ALSO: New Langford development proposal increases greenspace and lowes number of housing units

The new bylaw adds school, group day care and townhouses to the list of permitted uses, allows the creation of lots with a minimum parcel size of 200 square metres, limits the total number of lots that are less than 400 square metres to 30 and limits the total number of town homes to 80.

Greenspace or open space will make up 40 per cent of the site, not including the land – about 7.7 acres – transferred to SD62. If the Sooke School District does not purchase land for a school, 40 per cent of the site will also be provided to the City as an amenity. The amount of open greenspace has increased since the developer’s last plan and now matches Langford’s Official Community Plan, that has designated the land as “rural with heritage values.”

A public hearing date for the bylaw has yet to be determined.

