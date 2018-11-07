Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock. (Photo - Andrew Bailey)

Bystanders play hero as police warn alcohol and water don’t mix

Woman saved after falling off a dock in Ucluelet

Bystanders became heroes last week as they rushed to save the life of a woman who had fallen off a Ucluelet dock.

The woman, a West Coast resident, fell into the ocean while attempting to board a canoe at Ucluelet’s 52 Steps Dock on Nov. 1 around 5 p.m. and the man she was with was unable to pull her back onto the dock by himself, according to Sgt. Steve Mancini of the Ucluelet RCMP.

Neither were wearing life-jackets.

READ MORE: Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

“Fortunately, some bystanders in the area heard the screams for help and were able to attend and pull the female in from the water,” Mancini said.

He said RCMP were joined at the scene by Emergency Health Services and Ucluelet Volunteer Fire Department members and the woman was transported to Tofino Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He added that alcohol was a factor in the incident.

READ MORE: Alcohol consumption on the rise on Vancouver Island

“When you mix alcohol and docks, or any sort of water activity, it’s a recipe for disaster. We strongly encourage people not to do that,” he said. “We don’t want to see anybody get hurt because of a mistake.”

Mancini noted a woman was found deceased in the waters around Ucluelet’s Whiskey Dock on Oct. 19 and said police are urging residents and visitors to be safe and wear life-jackets.

READ MORE: Woman found dead in Ucluelet harbour

“When you’re on the docks, life-jackets are advised, whether you’re a child or an adult,” he said. “This time of year the water is cold. This was a situation where we were fortunate enough to be able to have a positive result at the end, but it’s a reminder that we need to be safe on docks and properly equipped when we’re on them.”


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Government invests nearly $22M in northern B.C. port

Just Posted

UPDATED: Victoria police respond to suspicious package near city hall

Police also evacuated the Victoria Courthouse on Tuesday for a bomb threat

Heavy traffic leads to slow commute from West Shore into Victoria

Traffic volumes from Langford and Colwood have been built up more than usual along Trans Canada highway

View Royal mayor calls for region and province to meet about transportation issues

Screech says transportation issues are not prioritized in Greater Victoria

Central Saanich man charged with sexual exploitation ‘has a long way to go to not reoffend’

Seamus Weeks was sentenced Oct. 31 to 18 months in jail for various sexual offences conducted online

Run of earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Recent tremors not adding or lessening stress on the danger zone

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped us as a nation

The First World War saw about 75 million letters exchanged between the front lines and the 650,000 men serving in battle

UBC professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

UBC professor Annamma Joy teaches in Kelowna

Experts believe emotional abuse is a major issue in Canadian sports

In a study of 3,760 Canadian coaches, 78 per cent reported witnessing emotional abuse

Government invests nearly $22M in northern B.C. port

Three projects will benefit to improve trade through the north west trade corridor

Bystanders play hero as police warn alcohol and water don’t mix

Woman saved after falling off a dock in Ucluelet

Mayor says reports of Courtenay’s dangers greatly exaggerated

Island city listed among most dangerous places in Canada to live: Maclean’s

City of Nanaimo denies senior manager was fired for not ‘covering up’ CAO’s spending

City claims Brad McRae was fired because of his role overseeing automated garbage rollout

Most Read