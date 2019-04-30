This artist’s rendering shows the proposed townhouse complex on Penrhyn Street that has earned the formal opposition of the Cadboro Bay Residents Association (District of Saanich/ KPL-Jame Architecture)

Caddy Bay community association opposes proposed townhouse complex

Cadboro Bay Residents Association calls for significant revisions

Plans for a new townhouse development in Saanich’s Cadboro Bay neighbourhood face opposition from the local community association.

The proposed development on Penrhyn Street close to the centre of Cadboro Bay Village calls for a three-storey townhouse development with 14 units that would change the land use from single family residential to multi- family residential.

While the application from Mark Johnston of M.H. Johnston & Associates would require variances, staff has endorsed it, citing the Official Community (OCP) and the Local Area Plan (LAP).

The Cadboro Bay Residents Association (CBRA), however, has issued a formal letter of opposition to the project in its present form as council’s committee-of-the-whole prepares hear the project.

RELATED: Charrette calls for more trees, sidewalks in Saanich’s Cadboro Bay neighbourhood

“Its scale and design are out of character with the neighbourhood near Gyro Park,” said Eric Dahli, chair. “It will also significantly overshadow some adjacent properties.”

Dahli said a community-wide survey following the development’s initial presentation found support for a smaller, two-storey development, which would blend into the surrounding neighbourhood of mostly single-family homes.

“It should have wider setbacks and more green space, try to preserve existing sea views, and minimize the effect of the additional vehicle traffic it will create,” he said.

Dahli, however, said the applicant has not responded to these recommendations from the community.

“Despite pleas for change, the scale and fundamental design have remained essentially the same since 2016,” said Dahli, adding that the community has expressed their concerns in four letters between October 2014 and July 2018. “Engagement with the applicant has yielded little compromise,” he said.

RELATED: Cadboro Bay charts a course for future

The letter ultimately calls for changes that “significantly redesign and reduce the scale of the development” to ensure it fits the neighbourhood in reflecting community survey and workshop held last year as part of efforts to revise the LAP. Other issues raised include the visual impact of the development and its traffic impact.

“CBRA asks that this application not proceed further until these major changes have been made in consultation with staff, CBRA and neighbours,” said Dahli.

Writing in support of the development, Sharon Hvozdanski, Saanich’s director of planning, said in a memo to council that the OCP supports a range of housing types within villages centres, including townhouses up to three-storeys and low-rise residential and mixed commercial-residential use of up to four-storeys. The area’s LAP also supports a consideration of multi-family housing.

Based on past evidence, council has been historically reluctant to ignore formal opposition from community associations, a possibility for which staff has already prepared by including wording for an alternative resolution that calls on council to “postpone further consideration of the development to allow the applicant to address the concerns raised.”

The outcome of Monday’s meeting was not available by deadline.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Theft of custom parts creates setback for UVic motorsport team
Next story
Another test run of national emergency alert system set for early May

Just Posted

Opioid overdose display gets blessing from the Pope, then waits for city-approved spot

Judith Conway created a large display representing people who have died from opioid overdoses

Spirit of BC ferry out of commission for 10 more days

The vessel was damaged on Saturday during high winds

Another test run of national emergency alert system set for early May

Radios, TVs and compatible wireless devices will get shrill alert sound on May 8

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, full

The 9 a.m. sailing is 88 % full

Caddy Bay community association opposes proposed townhouse complex

Cadboro Bay Residents Association calls for significant revisions

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and dogs track the big cat and chase it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

Story of Thailand cave boys’ rescue coming to Netflix

Netflix says it will join with production company for Crazy Rich Asians to make a film about dramatic rescue

China sentences 6 foreigners for drugs; Canadian gets death

The Canadian sentenced to death was identified as ‘Fan Wei’

Vancouver man pleads not guilty to all charges in college admissions scandal

David Sidoo is alleged to have paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons

Worker dies after incident at forestry operation near Port Hardy

The BC Coroners Service says the victim was a man in his 40s

VIDEO: Woman films truck driver’s alleged attempt to kidnap her on South Surrey road

‘My stomach hurts watching this,’ writes friend who posted incident on Facebook

Canada warnings about meds should be more consistent with other countries: UBC study

Professor calls on Health Canada to be more transparent in providing easily accessible information

B.C. set to raise working age from 12 to 16, except for ‘light work’ at 14

NDP moves to tighten rules for sharing tips in restaurants, pubs

Vancouver Island homeless camp being evicted

Eviction notice served same day the government committed $1 million to site restoration project

Most Read