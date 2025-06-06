Calgary man with Canada-wide warrant for 14 charges arrested in Kelowna

Collaboration between the Kelowna RCMP and Calgary Police Service found Boughton quickly

An Alberta man with a Canada-wide warrant who fled to the Okanagan was found and arrested in Kelowna on Wednesday, June 4.

Earlier in the day, the Kelowna RCMP received a call from the Calgary Police Service, who asked for assistance in finding and arresting 26-year-old Charles Boughton, who has 14 charges. They believed Boughton was in the Okanagan.

RCMP used what they call "investigative tools" and determined Boughton was associated with a residence in the 3700-block of Lakeshore Road.

Officers immediately conducted surveillance on the home. Around 4 p.m., Boughton was located returning to the residence and was arrested without incident.

At the time of his arrest, he had 14 outstanding Canada-wide warrants:

Possession of stolen property under $5,000;

Proceeds of Crime;

Careless storage of a firearm x2;

Possession of a restricted firearm x2;

Possession of a loaded firearm x2;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking x6;

Production of/manufacturing of controlled drugs.

“This was an excellent example of collaboration between the Kelowna RCMP and our partners at the Calgary Police Service,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay with the Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Unit. “This was a very well executed multi-jurisdictional arrest and we commend our officers who acted swiftly to mitigate any concerns for public safety during the arrest.”

Boughton remains in custody.