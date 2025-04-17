Call before you dig education leads to record low gas line hits across B.C.

A record of nearly 170,000 BC 1 Call tickets were processed in 2024

FortisBC is crediting a 20-year low in gas line damages to a rise in BC 1 Call requests.

The "safety milestone" was hit in 2024 according to a media release, which also highlighted contractor engagement in damage prevention training as one of the reasons for the decline in gas line strikes.

Kelowna was the third city on the list with the highest number of hits at 32, behind Vancouver (62) and Surrey (77).

"A total of 779 incidents were reported, continuing a downward trend that reflects the effectiveness of FortisBC's ongoing efforts to educate the public on safe digging practices," the release states. "This significant achievement also comes as a direct result of the growing use of BC 1 Call, a free service that helps prevent damage to underground utilities before digging begins."

2024 key findings:

FortisBC continues to see a downward trend in damage incidents to its gas lines year over year, with overall line hits decreasing from 1,034 in 2021, 896 in 2022 and 844 in 2023 to 779 in 2024;

Nearly 60 per cent of gas line damages were caused by individuals who did not contact BC 1 Call before digging;

Landscapers and contractors are responsible for most year-round damages, while homeowners tend to damage gas lines in the spring and summer during planting season.

“The strong correlation between increased BC 1 Call usage and the decline in gas line damages is clear,” said Ada Nadison, program manager, public safety at FortisBC. “While this progress is encouraging, we know there’s still work to be done, particularly in Metro Vancouver. We continue to prioritize safety and raise awareness about the importance of calling or clicking before digging.”

FortisBC conducted more than 30 safety training sessions across the province in 2024 to promote safe digging practices.

“We’ve seen fantastic engagement from contractors at our training sessions,” Nadison added. “These proactive measures are helping to keep damage incidents low. It’s encouraging to see such strong participation, and we remain committed to providing more training and support across the province.”

British Columbians can help keep this positive trend going by following these simple steps:

Click or call BC 1 Call at least three business days before digging to get free information on buried utility lines. Visit www.bc1c.ca or call 1-800-474-6886;

Use hand tools to expose gas lines before using any mechanical equipment. A minimum one-metre safety zone around the gas line is required;

If you need help understanding your BC 1 Call maps, contact FortisBC at 1-888-822-6555 for support.

If you smell rotten eggs or hear the sound of escaping gas, stop what you’re doing, go outside, and call 9-1-1 or FortisBC’s Emergency Line at 1-800-663-9911.

More information on safe digging practices is available on the FortisBC website.