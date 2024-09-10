 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Call for info in case of senior sexually assaulted by stranger in Island home

The suspect has been described as a medium build Caucasian man
Andrea Rondeau
Andrea Rondeau
30734288_web1_9098055_web1_171025-CCI-M-8599640_web1_shawnigan-rcmp
The Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment. (File photo)

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP have renewed a call for information after a July sexual assault in Cobble Hill.

RCMP responded to the area of Carlton Drive in Cobble Hill just after 9 p.m. on July 23, in response to a report that an elderly woman had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man who had entered her home.

The suspect has been described as a medium build Caucasian man between the ages of 18 and 32 years old, roughly 5 foot 10 to 6 foot 1 tall.

The man was last seen wearing a face covering, a dark bicycle helmet, and a light coloured t-shirt.

The RCMP Police Dog Service initially attended the area alongside front-line officers but were unable to track the suspect.

RCMP said on Tuesday, Sept. 10, that the investigation remains active and police would like anyone with information to contact them at 250-743-5514.

Andrea Rondeau

About the Author: Andrea Rondeau

I returned to B.C. and found myself at the Cowichan Valley Citizen.
Read more

More News

Prohibited driver caught using his phone also had expired visa: Oak Bay police
Prohibited driver caught using his phone also had expired visa: Oak Bay police
New tech gives B.C. search and rescue air teams wilderness cellphone access
New tech gives B.C. search and rescue air teams wilderness cellphone access
BC SPCA fundraiser lets top donor pets star on limited-edition beer labels
BC SPCA fundraiser lets top donor pets star on limited-edition beer labels