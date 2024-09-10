Call for info in case of senior sexually assaulted by stranger in Island home

The suspect has been described as a medium build Caucasian man

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP have renewed a call for information after a July sexual assault in Cobble Hill.

RCMP responded to the area of Carlton Drive in Cobble Hill just after 9 p.m. on July 23, in response to a report that an elderly woman had been sexually assaulted by an unknown man who had entered her home.

The suspect has been described as a medium build Caucasian man between the ages of 18 and 32 years old, roughly 5 foot 10 to 6 foot 1 tall.

The man was last seen wearing a face covering, a dark bicycle helmet, and a light coloured t-shirt.

The RCMP Police Dog Service initially attended the area alongside front-line officers but were unable to track the suspect.

RCMP said on Tuesday, Sept. 10, that the investigation remains active and police would like anyone with information to contact them at 250-743-5514.