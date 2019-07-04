Calling all marine exlorers and tide pool enthusiast

Andrea Neumann and Stephanie Weinstein (in back), Capital Regional District park naturalists, teaching families about the tidal pools during the Metchosin Biodiversity Day at Witty’s Lagoon Regional Park in 2018. (James MacKenzie/Black Press)

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is inviting the public to join in for a celebration of the local marine environment. On Saturday, guests and experts alike will meet at Witty’s Lagoon Regional Park in Metchosin from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Marine Day. Organizers recommend wearing sandals or shoes that can get wet. The event is free and drop-in style.

“The CRD’s annual Marine Day at Witty’s Lagoon Regional Park is a celebration of our precious marine environment,” says Rachael Tancock, CRD Parks Naturalist.

There are many activities planned for the all-ages event, including live displays, face painting, guided tours by the Metchosin Foundation and West Shore Parks & Recreation. There will also be an opportunity for some sub-tidal creature identification at Tower Point with the SeaChange Conservation Society and the Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea, Tancock explains. Scuba divers will be bringing creatures up from the deep so that attendees can meet them.

Tancock recommends bringing extra clothes in case of a splash and carrying a bag with water, sunscreen and some snacks.

“Come explore this amazing marine environment, home to a great diversity of creatures,” she says.

Guests are free to drop in at any time and can meet at the kiosk at the end of the Beach Trail at Witty’s Lagoon. Organizers advise that the event will take place no matter what the weather conditions are, so guests should come prepared.

People are also asked to keep their pets at home as they may disrupt the event.

