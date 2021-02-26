February is Black History Month. (Photo: Government of Canada)

Camosun College highlighting Black content with research guide during Black History Month

The collection includes a range of works by Black authors and creators

Camosun College is making it easier for students to immerse themselves in Black content this Black History Month.

The college has published a research guide with a diverse collection of works by Black authors and creators — ranging from historical fiction, poetry, non-fiction, memoirs, streaming media, and literary classics.

Nyasha Katedza, an author who graduated from Camosun’s Medical Laboratory Assistant program in 2020, has guest-curated the research guide. She selected resources that impacted and influenced her own life and literary practice.

“I think it’s important for everyone to read books and watch movies by Black content creators at any time of the year,” Katedza said in a Camosun release. “Black History Month, however, is a month wherein we can focus on contributions and achievements by Black authors, creatives, scientists and social activists.”

The college said Katedza — whose published work includes short stories, a novel and poetry — was invited to curate the Black creation guide after she formed a relationship with the library through an author event last year.

“Nyasha’s contributions have made a positive impact,” said Camosun librarian, Robbyn Lanning. “They allowed the library to profile a recent Camosun graduate, grow the collection in an inclusive way and amplify the diversity that is present and vital at the college.”

The guide’s collection includes dozens of book titles, but Katedza does have a suggestion for those looking for an absolute “must-read.”

“While all the content on this list is wondrous and thought-provoking, the book that I think is a must-read for every Canadian is Robyn Maynard’s Policing Black Lives,” she said. “There is a huge part of our history, and the history of our neighbours, that many of us are unaware of.”

Most Read