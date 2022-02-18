The Campus Centre building looms on the Interurban campus of Camosun College. The college is hosting a virtual information session for prospective students on Feb. 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Campus Centre building looms on the Interurban campus of Camosun College. The college is hosting a virtual information session for prospective students on Feb. 23. (Black Press Media file photo)

Camosun College hosting virtual info night for prospective students

Learn more about college programs during Info Night, Feb. 23 from 3 to 7:30 p.m.

People interested in learning a new trade, exploring their creative side, or getting business-savvy are invited to attend Camosun College’s virtual information session on Feb. 23.

The annual Info Night event, happening on Wednesday, Feb. 23 from 3 to 7:30 p.m., provides an overview of available study streams and programs at Camosun, with experts on hand to answer questions from prospective students.

The online session will feature presentations from various departments at Camosun, including the schools of access, arts and humanities, health and natural sciences, sport and exercise, business, trades and technology, human services and the Centre for Indigenous Education and Community Connections.

Recruitment and admissions advisor Megan Hale is also available for individual guidance.

“Whether you’re brand new to post-secondary education, or it’s been 25 years since you were last in school, it can be a bit overwhelming,” Hale said in a release. “Everyone is invited to discover the Camosun advantage and learn how they too can change faster with life-changing education.”

More information is available at camosun.ca.

READ ALSO: New Camosun College micro-credentials teach learners to create net-zero buildings

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CollegeGreater Victoria

Previous story
Sooke council approves climate change plan
Next story
Checkout bag bylaw expected for Oak Bay review by spring

Just Posted

A cyclist navigates the shoulder in traffic along Oak Bay Avenue in Victoria. Road vehicles remain the region’s largest greenhouse gas emitters, according to the Capital Regional District’s greenhouse gas inventory for 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Road vehicles drove Capital Region’s 2020 greenhouse gas emissions, despite COVID-19 impacts

The Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association membership voted during its Feb. 15 general meeting to boycott all meetings of the board until they are satisfied the process was appropriate or the suspension is rescinded. (Black Press Media file photo)
Legality of 2 Victoria school trustees’ suspension questioned by teachers’ association

The Chinese Canadian Museum site in Victoria’s Fan Tan Alley. Two parallel exhibitions are on display starting Feb. 18 and running through September. (Photo courtesy of Chinese Canadian Museum)
Victoria’s Fan Tan Alley hosting two Chinese Canadian Museum exhibits

Single-use plastic checkout bags are on the way out in Oak Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Checkout bag bylaw expected for Oak Bay review by spring