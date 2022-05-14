As a graduate of the Cybersecurity & Network Technology program, the college said students can seek employment in network management, computer maintenance, cloud computing or cybersecurity roles. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

Camosun College offers two new programs in cybersecurity and computer network technology

The number of jobs for cyber security professionals in Canada is growing by 7 per cent every year

Citing dramatic changes in the way business is being done, Camosun College has created two new diplomas centred in cybersecurity and network technology.

The college will offer cybersecurity and network technology programs this fall. The goal is to give students the knowledge and hands-on experience they need to be able to install, repair, secure and maintain computers, servers, and computer networks.

More workers connect to VPNs, work from home and communicate globally than ever before, said electronics and computer engineering instructor Ian Cameron in a news release.

For the digital infrastructure of banking, health care, telecommunications, energy and transportation industries, “it is vital that businesses invest in cybersecurity experts to protect them against both cyber-attacks and data theft,” said Cameron.

Alan Duncan, chair of electronics and computer engineering, said graduating students “will not only have the knowledge and skills to maintain computer and network systems but will also be able to design and configure these systems to protect them from hackers and malware.”

The number of jobs for cyber security professionals in Canada is growing by seven per cent every year, according to the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, and is another position in demand on Vancouver Island.

“At Camosun, we work closely with the industry to identify the skills that are needed now and in the future. This program reflects our commitment to students, employers, and industry partners,” said Cameron. “Our students will make a difference by helping strengthen Canada’s digital safety and security.”

