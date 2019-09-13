Camosun College receives $1 million donation

Students at Camosun to benefit from philanthropy of local businessman

Knud Boelt’s executor and friend Laurence Johnson (left) presents a cheque for $1 million to Geoff Wilmshurst, Camosun College’s vice president, partnerships. (Photo provided by Camosun College)

A Victoria-based businessman has donated $1 million to Camosun College.

Knud Boelt passed away in 2017 but left this portion of his estate to the college.

A portion of the donation is being used to create the Pearl and Knud Boelt Early Learning and Care Hub. Pearl, Knud’s wife, passed away in 2009. Childcare educators will be trained in the hub.

The remainder of the donation will be used for annual scholarships given to Camosun students in the health and human services, sports medicine, and trades programs.

“Knud was a strong believer in the potential of young people,” said his friend, Walter Donald, in a statement. Donald knew Knud since their involvement with Big Brothers in the 1960s. “This donation will be a lasting gift and it’s his way of supporting young people who want to learn and develop their potential.”

Estate executor Laurence Johnson presented Boelt’s donation to the college. “He loved to share his gifts with friends and family, and if his donation can help others share their own gifts, he’d be so happy.”

