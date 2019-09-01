Her Imperial Highness Princess Hisako Takamado (second from right) visited Saanich Saturday as part of a cross country tour. Her third and youngest daughter Ayako Moriya attended Camosun College, here represented by Camosun president Sherri Bell (second from left) and Geoff Wilmshurst, Camosun’s vice-president for partnerships (left). (Geoff Wilmshurst/Twitter).

Camosun College welcomes Japanese princess

Princess Hisako Takamado’s youngest daughter Ayako Moriya attended Camosun

A local post-secondary institution rolled out the royal carpet over the weekend.

Officials from Camosun College Saturday hosted Her Imperial Highness Princess Hisako Takamado of Japan Saturday as part of her cross country tour. Takamado has been visiting Canada to celebrate the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Canada and Japan, the 35th anniversary of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, and the 30th anniversary of The Japan Society, according to the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada and The Japan Society.

RELATED: Japanese-immersion preschool opens in historic Craigflower Schoolhouse

Takamado also has a personal connection to the area, as her third and youngest daughter Ayako Moriya (who since renounced her imperial status after marrying a commoner), studied at Camoson College between 2013 and 2015. Moriya also studied at the University of British Columbia after completing her studies in Camosun’s English Development Program.

“It was an honour to host HIH Princess Takamado in our home this evening,” said , in a tweet. President Sherri Bell also attended the evening.

Takamado is the widow of Prince Norihito Takamado, a first cousin of the former emperor Akihito, who retired from the Chrysanthemum Throne on April 30, 2019 after having held it since 1989 to make room for his eldest son Naruhito as Japan’s new emperor.

Akihito himself had followed Emperor Hirohito, who was Japan’s 124th Tenno from 1926 to 1989.

Moriya’s grandfather was the brother of Hirohito.

RELATED: Camosun College sees influx of international students

This royal visit has come against the backdrop of Camosun’s growing international profile. The school will welcome more than 300 international students from 40 countries this coming school year and has been stepping up efforts to recruit more international students through partnerships with other local post-secondary institutions.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
Confusion trips up labour reform roll-out, with some stakeholders in the dark
Next story
Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

Just Posted

Camosun College welcomes Japanese princess

Princess Hisako Takamado’s youngest daughter Ayako Moriya attended Camosun

University student’s summer dedicated to Uplands’ research

Historian’s precious records donated to Oak Bay

Saanich program making recreation more accessible

Leisure Assistant Passes will be available at Saanich recreation centres this fall

Saanich musician brings greatest hits to the Oak Bay stage

Jesse Thomas Brown will perform at David Foster Theatre Sept. 12

Minister says program promises help to first-time Victoria home buyers

Head of the Greater Victoria builders says mortgage stress test still hurting first-time buyers

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at Vancouver Island hatchery

Courtenay resident Erica Farrell took a drive to the Quinsam River hatchery… Continue reading

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Air Canada flight to Vancouver from Shanghai diverted after cracked window pane

The plane was a Boeing 787 carrying 287 passengers.

Kelowna man died after cliff jumping in the Okanagan

BC Coroners Service is investigating the Aug. 30 incident

Canadian cities urge federal leaders to wade into wastewater debate

Mayors are hoping sewage will become an election issue

Alberta minister says families claim naloxone encourages drug users to take more risk

When administered properly the life-saving medication can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose

VIDEO: Bears dine on salmon at Vancouver Island hatchery

Courtenay resident Erica Farrell took a drive to the Quinsam River hatchery… Continue reading

Most Read