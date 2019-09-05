Camosun College President Sherri Bell (top left) helped hand out 600 ice creams and frozen treats in just 45 minutes at CamFest. (Geoff Wilmshurst/Twitter)

Camosun kicks off new school year with a festival on each campus

The college’s president helped hand out record number of frozen treats

Camosun College celebrated the back to school season and welcomed new students with festival-style parties planned by the Camosun College Student Society on both campuses.

On Tuesday, students on the Lansdowne campus were treated to snacks, food trucks, information booths, entertainment, games and a barbecue. The Interurban campus’s festival took place on Thursday and attendees enjoyed similar perks. As part of the welcome week activities, Camosun president Sherri Bell and some of the college’s vice-presidents handed out free ice cream at noon at the Interurban campus CamFest. Bell later tweeted that staff managed to hand out 600 frozen treats in just 45 minutes.

This was Bell’s fifth year working the ice cream booth at CamFest — which she says is the best station — and her favourite part is getting to talk to the students. It’s important for her to make connections with the students, and this year she even took a few selfies.

Bell noted that CamFest was so busy this year that she could barely keep up with the demand for ice cream. She attributed the increased attendance at the back-to-school festival to the nice weather along with the higher number of students taking classes at the Interurban campus this year. The college’s new Alex and Jo Campbell Centre for Health and Wellness building provides several additional classrooms and labs for health education, meaning more students are able to attend the Interurban campus.

“This is going to be a fabulous year,” said Bell. With several new programs, a new building and more students, she’s sure it will be eventful.

