Graduates from Camosun College programs gather during a past convocation. The college is hosting in-person graduation ceremonies for grads from 2020 through 2022 next week at the Interurban campus. (Courtesy Camosun College)

Camosun preps for biggest-ever convocation, at Interurban campus in Saanich

Students from 3 grad years packed into 3 days of ceremonies

Three years’ worth of graduates from Camosun College programs will be honoured this month, creating what officials expect to be the largest convocation ceremony in its history.

Camosun typically graduates more than 3,000 students a year from over 160 areas of study, and about one-third of those people attend convocation in a normal year. With students from 2022, 2021 and 2020 invited to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas or degrees, the college estimates that as many as 1,500 will cross the convocation stage.

Six ceremonies will be spread over June 14, 15 and 16 at Camosun’s Interurban campus, unlike the usual four over two days.

Among those planning on attending is Jasey Philip, a 2021 grad who earned her post-degree diploma in business administration/marketing. Not experiencing an in-person recognition ceremony last year was disappointing, she said, as the virtual ceremony “wasn’t quite the same.”

“I am super excited to be able to cross the stage and celebrate all of our achievements,” Philip said in a release. Like many attendees, she will have family and friends cheering her on.

College president Lane Trotter said convocation is a highlight of the academic year, and congratulated students on their accomplishments.

Convocation ceremonies at Camosun in 2020 and 2021 were put on hold due to the pandemic, and a virtual ceremony took place in June 2021.

ALSO READ: Camosun College offers two new programs in cybersecurity and computer network technology

Graduation 2022

Camosun preps for biggest-ever convocation, at Interurban campus in Saanich

