Campbell River and Port Hardy to be linked to rest of Island this spring

IslandLink’s new service will begin on May 17

Travelling the North Island will be easier for those who don’t have a vehicle or want to save gas money.

IslandLink released a press release on Jan. 2, announcing they will connect the communities of Campbell River, Port Hardy, and Port McNeill on May 16, in time for the Victoria Day weekend and the summer travel season. The route will connect to the rest of IslandLink’s routes on the Island.

“We know northern Vancouver Island is currently underserved with bus transportation,” says Phillip Morgan, owner of IslandLink.

In Port Hardy, the connection will also provide a route to BC Ferries services to Bella Coola and Prince Rupert on the mainland.

The 230-kilometre route, which roughly takes three hours, will have two buses operating daily with one going northbound and the other southbound. The buses will be operating once per day for the foreseeable future.

The bus will have 14 seats for passengers.

“This service enhances the opportunities for our customers all over Vancouver Island to enjoy a seamless journey from community to community,” says Morgan.

One-way fares are:

Port Hardy/Campbell River - $74.99

Port Hardy/Courtenay - $79.99

Port Hardy/Nanaimo - $86.99

Port Hardy/Port Alberni - $94.99

Port Hardy/Victoria - $99.99

Reservations can be made here.