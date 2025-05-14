Firefighters wrestle Campbell River's Woods Creek fire to 'under control' status

Campbell River Fire Department fought blaze west of Stories Beach. with assistance from the BC Wildfire Servic

The fire is west of Stories Beach and the Storey Creek Golf Course.

A small wildfire near Campbell River is no longer threatening to spread.

On May 13, BC Wildfire listed the Woods Creek fire, just west of Stories Beach, as 'under control'.

The Campbell River Fire Department, with assistance from the BC Wildfire Service, had been fighting the fire — located west of Stories Beach — since Sunday.

"Today, the BC Wildfire Service is sending 10 firefighters to assist the department with this fire," said Alyssa Cheverie, information assistant at the Coastal Fire Centre of the BC Wildfire Service said Monday.

The Campbell River Fire Department initially responded the the fire at 11:15 a.m. on May 11. During that time there was 30 firefighters on the scene.

Acting Fire Chief Kelly Bellefleur of the Campbell River Fire Department said Monday that18 firefighters were at the scene in total.

As of 10 a.m. on May 12, the fire is roughly 3.43 hectares with a status of "being held."

"The fire is suspected to be human-caused," said Cheverie.

Bellefleur says they are not certain how the fire started though.

"There are not any structures in danger and the fire is currently being held," said Bellefleur. "We ask the public to please stay out of the area."

Cheverie says the severity of the Island's wildfire season will depend in part on how much spring rainfall there is, particularly in June.

"Statistically, we are slightly above the 10-year average of 15 wildfires with 22 fires (in the Coastal Fire Centre) reported so far - however, it is still too early in the season to determine whether this year will be statistically busier than last year," said Cheverie.

Cheverie added that spring wildfires are "virtually" all human-caused.

"We ask people to do their part to reduce human-caused wildfires and to partner with us in early wildfire detection by reporting wildfires using either *5555 or through the updated BC Wildfire Service App."