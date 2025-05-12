Campbell River Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service containing fire west of Stories Beach

The Campbell River Fire Department, with assistance from the BC Wildfire Service, are fighting a fire west of Stories Beach.

"Today, the BC Wildfire Service is sending 10 firefighters to assist the department with this fire," said Alyssa Cheverie, information assistant at the Coastal Fire Centre of the BC Wildfire Service.

Acting Fire Chief Kelly Bellefleur of the Campbell River Fire Department says there are 18 firefighters at the scene in total.

As of 10 a.m. on May 12, the fire is roughly 3.43 hectares with a status of "beng held."

"The fire is suspected to be human-caused," said Cheverie.

Bellefleur says they are not certain how the fire started though.

"There are not any structures in danger and the fire is currently being held," said Bellefleur. "We ask the public to please stay out of the area."

Cheverie says the severity of the Island's wildfire season will depend in part on how much spring rainfall there is, particularly in June.

"Statistically, we are slightly above the 10-year average of 15 wildfires with 22 fires (in the Coastal Fire Centre) reported so far - however, it is still too early in the season to determine whether this year will be statistically busier than last year," said Cheverie.

Cheverie added that spring wildfires are "virtually" all human-caused.

"We ask people to do their part to reduce human-caused wildfires and to partner with us in early wildfire detection by reporting wildfires using either *5555 or through the updated BC Wildfire Service App."