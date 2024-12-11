Safe supply diverted drugs possible in 'significant' Campbell River seizure: RCMP

Duo face drug trafficking charges after cocaine, fentanyl among drugs seized at Shoppers Row

On Nov. 20, the Campbell River RCMP executed a warrant in the 1300 block of Shoppers Row, seizing over 900 grams of cocaine.

An unnamed 34-year-old man was arrested and released. He is due to appear in court sometime in February, with charges of drug trafficking recommended. An unidentified 32-year-old woman is also exptected to be charged.

In addition to the cocaine, over 200 grams of Fentanyl and 260 Hydromorphone pills were found. RCMP say there is evidence that the drugs were diverted from safe supply. More than $26,000 was seized.