Campbell River RCMP investigating after two stabbing incidents Tuesday night

Police are treating each case seperately and have one person in custody

Campbell River RCMP are investigating two separate stabbing incidents that took place Tuesday night.

The first stabbing was reported shortly before 6 p.m. near the Radiant Life Community Church on Cypress Street.

A man in his 30s was stabbed twice and taken to Campbell River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified and located a male suspect who is in custody. They are hoping to speak with any witnesses who may have seen the stabbing take place and have not already spoken to police.

Police were informed of the second stabbing just a couple blocks away behind the Campbell River Community Centre shortly after 10 p.m.

A man in his 20s was stabbed several times after an unprovoked attack by a man who has not been identified, police said.

The victim was transported to Campbell River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described by police as male, standing about 5’7” with shoulder-length grey hair and was wearing a grey jaket and jeans.

“These stabbings are very serious incidents,” said Const. Maury Tyre. “Removing individuals from the street who would do harm to others in this community is a top priority and any assistance the public can provide in these matters is greatly appreciated.”

Campbell River RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the attack or have video surveillance in the area to contact the detachment at 250-286-6221.

RELATED:

Increase in property crime is partly preventable, Campbell River RCMP say

New program encourages Campbell Riverites to guard themselves against property crime

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Shore RCMP searches for poppy donation box thief
Next story
Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Just Posted

Victoria recreation fees set to rise nearly five per cent

Fee increase needed for wages, aging infrastructure costs says staff report

Thousands of cigarette butts collected and recycled from downtown Victoria

Canisters placed throughout the downtown core have made an impact on local litter

Two reports of prowlers in one night in Esquimalt

VicPD notes simple changes can help prevent crime around your home

Pet photos with Santa funds pair of Greater Victoria animal-friendly organizations

Broadmead Centre Pets West hosts the events Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

West Shore RCMP searches for poppy donation box thief

Suspect grabbed the box and ran from Thrifty Foods in View Royal on Nov. 3 around 8:50 p.m.

VIDEO: Disney Plus gives Canadians a streaming platform that nearly matches U.S. version

The Walt Disney Company’s new subscription platform unveiled a comprehensive offering of nearly 500 films

POLL: Do you support CUPE workers in their dispute with School District 63?

SD63 schools to remain closed as strike continues Tuesday

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 12

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP investigating after two stabbing incidents Tuesday night

Police are treating each case seperately and have one person in custody

Nearly half of B.C. drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

‘Wait and see’ approach common practice for 32% of B.C. motorists

Autism support dog refused bus access for being a ‘pet’

B.C. grandmother files complaint with TransLink, calls for better awareness of service dogs

Sex assault charge stayed against Port Moody mayor

Rob Vagramov completed an alternative measures program, special prosecutor said

73% of B.C. residents agree with a temporary ban on vaping products: poll

54% say they would not date someone who vapes, Research Co. poll suggests

B.C.’s 13-cent gasoline gap still a mystery, Premier John Horgan says

NDP plans legislation this month, seeks action from Justin Trudeau

Most Read