Campbell River RCMP investigating alleged racist altercation in parking lot

The incident involved an Indigenous woman from Kyuquot, her teenage daughter and another couple

A First Nations woman is not satisfied with the response by Campbell River RCMP after an altercation involving a racial slur.

Campbell River RCMP are investigating the incident that took place outside a pizza place on Thursday evening that the woman said left her and her 17-year-old daughter injured.

The altercation began over a parking space.

The woman, who is from the Kyuquot/Checleseht First Nation on Vancouver Island’s west coast, said they were on their way back from a medical appointment when they pulled up in front of Boston Pizza in Campbell River to get food.

When the mother came out after placing the order, she said her truck was blocked by another pickup truck. Her daughter, who was in their vehicle, told her that a woman parked next to them was yelling at her to move and was recording a video of her.

After some argument, which included a racial slur, there was a physical altercation in which both women and the minor claimed to have sustained injuries and the police were called.

The mom said the police told her that no charges have been laid, and she is not satisfied with that response.

“If we were not First Nations it would have been totally different,” said the Indigenous woman and added, “This was a racial attack.”

Campbell River’s RCMP detachment commander, Jeff Preston, said an investigation is still ongoing and that it would be “premature” to say anything.

“The allegations by both parties are that the other is responsible for the fight,” said Preston, adding that the police are speaking to both parties, along with witnesses, and are reviewing video documentation of the fight.

