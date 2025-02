Police say 14-year-old was last seen in Campbell River on Feb. 23

The Campbell River RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a missing male teenager.

Ryder Crossley, 14, was last seen on Feb. 23 in Campbell River, according to a Feb. 25 media release.

Crossley is described as a Caucasian male, who is five feet seven inches, with auburn curly hair. He has brown eyes and is 125 pounds.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryder Crossley is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).